7 powerful quotes by Elon Musk 

Feb 23, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
Here are seven powerful quotes by world's richest man and Tesla, SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk.
1. “Some people don’t like change, but you need to embrace change if the alternative is disaster.”
2. “Failure is an option here. If things are not failing, you are not innovating enough.”
3. “It’s OK to have your eggs in one basket as long as you control what happens to that basket."
4. “People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It is important that people look forward to coming to work in the morning and enjoy working.”
5. “I say something, and then it usually happens. Maybe not on schedule, but it usually happens.”
6. “I don’t create companies for the sake of creating companies, but to get things done.”
7. “If you get up in the morning and think the future is going to be better, it is a bright day. Otherwise, it’s not.”
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.