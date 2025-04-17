7 powerful mantras to chant for inner peace

Finding moments of calm is crucial in our fast-paced world. A traditional method for promoting calm and mental centring is chanting mantras. These 7 potent mantras can be chanted to achieve inner peace.
Chanting this Vedic mantra, in which "Om" stands for the universal sound and "Shanti" for peace, brings about inner and outer peace.
Om Shanti Om
A sacred Vedic chant that promotes spiritual development, lowers stress, and improves mental clarity.
Gayatri Mantra
A holy mantra that honours Lord Shiva and encourages inner peace and self-realization.
Om Namah Shivaya
A Buddhist mantra that fosters compassion and mental purification in order to bring about inner peace.
Om Mani Padme Hum
This mantra, which translates to "I am that," fosters serenity and unity by establishing a connection between the individual self and the universal consciousness.
So Hum
A Sanskrit prayer that promotes a calm and caring attitude while wishing happiness and freedom for all living things.
Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu
A devotional chant that promotes inner peace and spiritual freedom.