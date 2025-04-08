7 powerful Chanakya mantras for balancing career and life
Muskaan Gupta
It can be difficult to strike a balance between work and personal life, but age-old wisdom provides timeless guidance. Here are 7 effective Chanakya mantras for mindfully and successfully juggling work and life.
Clarity is taught by this mantra. Maintaining balance and focus in both your personal and professional lives is facilitated by understanding your purpose.
“Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions – Why, What and How.”
By observing others, you can prevent needless stress and free up time and energy for both personal and professional priorities.
“Learn from the mistakes of others… you can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.”
This serves as a helpful reminder to establish sound emotional boundaries and divide our time between work and home.
“He who is overly attached to his family members experiences fear and sorrow.”
This emphasises how important it is to value and respect the energy of everyone around you, including family members and coworkers.
“The world’s biggest power is the youth and beauty of a woman.”
The stresses of contemporary work-life balance are lessened by lifelong learning, which boosts confidence and productivity.
“Education is your best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere.”
Don't let fear or procrastination ruin your mental calm; instead, face obstacles head-on at work and at home.
“As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it.”
This promotes practical wisdom: safeguard your peace at home and learn to adjust at work without compromising your core beliefs.
“A person should not be too honest. Straight trees are cut first.”