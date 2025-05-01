7 popular sayings by Anushka Sharma that prove why she's Gen-Z's favourite

May 1, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
It's Anushka Sharma's birthday! From 'slaying' on big screen to becoming Gen-Z's favourite, the actress has come a long way.
Let's discover seven popular, fun sayings by Anushka Sharma which makes her so relatable!
1. "I don't have a social life and I'm okay with that"
2. "I have never been a girlie girl and have always been a boys' girl with an equal amount of friends who were boys and girls."
3. "If I lead my life according to someone else, I've screwed my life up."
4. "I wanted fans to know that I'm human and not perfect."
5. "I am a very basic person. I still believe marriage happens only once, and you have to sustain it."
6. "I've always kept a low profile. I'm not comfortable at social events or parties. I feel awkward. So if I'm not working, I prefer to remain in my own zone."
7. "I'm not gonna give anybody the power to control my life."
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.