7 places in India where you can spot dolphins

There are many amazing places in India where you can see dolphins in their natural environment. These locations, which range from rivers to coastal waters, provide amazing views. There are 7 places in India where dolphins can be seen.
The Vikramshila Dolphin Sanctuary and Varanasi are home to the endangered Ganges river dolphin..
Ganges River, Uttar Pradesh & Bihar
The largest coastal lagoon in India is well-known for the playful and uncommon Irrawaddy dolphins.
Chilika Lake, Odisha
Dolphins from the Ganges and Irrawaddy rivers can be seen in the mangrove waters of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Sundarbans, West Bengal
Indo-Pacific humpback dolphins are commonly sighted close to Candolim and Morjim beaches, making it a popular destination for dolphin-watching tours.
Goa
Friendly dolphin pods are frequently seen during boat rides in the coastal waters of Dapoli and Tarkarli.
Maharashtra (Dapoli & Tarkarli)
The clean waters surrounding these islands offer a fantastic opportunity to spot bottlenose and spinner dolphins.
Lakshadweep Islands
Boat trips are an exciting experience because dolphins can be found in Kerala's backwaters and coastal regions.