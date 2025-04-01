Apr 1, 2025, 06:45 AM IST

NASA shares 7 majestic images of 'Star War' planets in solar system

Apurwa Amit

NASA captured this image of Mustafar planet, covered with lava and volcano which was discovered in 2010, and lies some 480 light-years away.

Tatooine, is said to possess a harsh, desert environment, swept by sandstorms as it roasts under the glare of twin suns.

Kamino is a remote and inhospitable planet which was covered in oceans that held an abundance of life.

Endor is a fictional moon in the Star Wars universe, known for its endless forests, savannahs, grasslands, mountain ranges, and a few oceans.

In star wars, Alderaan is young star encircled by a disk of gas and dust. 

Bespin is a gas giant in the star system of the same name in the Anoat sector, its riches manifested in the form of rare tibanna gas.

Credit: NASA

