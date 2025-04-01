NASA shares 7 majestic images of 'Star War' planets in solar system

Apr 1, 2025, 06:45 AM IST
NASA captured this image of Mustafar planet, covered with lava and volcano which was discovered in 2010, and lies some 480 light-years away.
Tatooine, is said to possess a harsh, desert environment, swept by sandstorms as it roasts under the glare of twin suns.
Kamino is a remote and inhospitable planet which was covered in oceans that held an abundance of life.
Endor is a fictional moon in the Star Wars universe, known for its endless forests, savannahs, grasslands, mountain ranges, and a few oceans.
In star wars, Alderaan is young star encircled by a disk of gas and dust.
Bespin is a gas giant in the star system of the same name in the Anoat sector, its riches manifested in the form of rare tibanna gas.
Credit: NASA