7 birds that bring good luck
Some pet birds are considered lucky charms, and are thought to bring happiness, peace, and prosperity. These are 7 lucky pet birds.
Budgies are known for being happy and are thought to bring joy and good vibes into the house.
Budgerigar (Budgie)
Lovebirds, a symbol of harmony and love, are believed to improve relationships and restore emotional equilibrium in homes.
Lovebirds
Canaries' lovely singing is believed to lift people's spirits and infuse any area with happiness and prosperity.
Canary
Friendly and loving, cockatiels are thought to bring tranquilly and serenity into a home.
Cockatiel
Peacocks are considered to ward off evil and attract good fortune, making them a symbol of protection and royalty.
Peacock
For those who own them, doves bring harmony and tranquilly as symbols of peace and spiritual health.
Dove
Magnificent and colourful, macaws are revered as strong totems that call forth wealth and vivacious vitality.
Macaw
