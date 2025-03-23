Mar 23, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

7 nutritious and protein-rich chillas for a healthy breakfast

Muskaan Gupta

Packed with protein and vital elements, chillas are a tasty and nutritious way to start the day. These flavourful pancakes are quick to prepare and will give you energy. These 7 wholesome, high-protein chillas make a great breakfast.

This full yet light chilla, made with protein-rich moong dal, is ideal for a healthy breakfast.

Moong Dal Chilla

A traditional choice, besan (gramme flour) chilla is a quick and nutritious breakfast because it's high in protein and fibre.

Besan Chilla

With its higher protein and fibre content, sprouted moong is even more nutrient-dense and provides a healthy start to the day.

Sprouted Moong Chilla

Oats chilla, which are high in protein and fibre, make a fantastic substitute for pancakes and help you feel fuller for longer.

Oats Chilla

This high-protein chilla, which is made with soy flour or soy granules, keeps you energetic and aids with muscle growth.

Soya Chilla

Ragi (finger millet) chilla is a healthy and gluten-free breakfast choice that is high in protein and calcium.

Ragi Chilla

This protein-dense chilla, which combines grated paneer and besan, offers a delightfully creamy texture.

Paneer Chilla

Image source: Google Images

Next: 7 morning habits of the world’s most successful people