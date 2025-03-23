7 nutritious and protein-rich chillas for a healthy breakfast
Muskaan Gupta
Packed with protein and vital elements, chillas are a tasty and nutritious way to start the day. These flavourful pancakes are quick to prepare and will give you energy. These 7 wholesome, high-protein chillas make a great breakfast.
This full yet light chilla, made with protein-rich moong dal, is ideal for a healthy breakfast.
Moong Dal Chilla
A traditional choice, besan (gramme flour) chilla is a quick and nutritious breakfast because it's high in protein and fibre.
Besan Chilla
With its higher protein and fibre content, sprouted moong is even more nutrient-dense and provides a healthy start to the day.
Sprouted Moong Chilla
Oats chilla, which are high in protein and fibre, make a fantastic substitute for pancakes and help you feel fuller for longer.
Oats Chilla
This high-protein chilla, which is made with soy flour or soy granules, keeps you energetic and aids with muscle growth.
Soya Chilla
Ragi (finger millet) chilla is a healthy and gluten-free breakfast choice that is high in protein and calcium.
Ragi Chilla
This protein-dense chilla, which combines grated paneer and besan, offers a delightfully creamy texture.