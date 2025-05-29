7 native Indian animal/bird species moving towards extinction

May 29, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
Great Indian Bustard
The Great Indian Bustard is one of India's heaviest flying birds, which is native to the grasslands. It lived in large numbers some years ago, but now its population has come down to lesser than 250 birds found only in Andra Pradesh and Telangana.
The Kashmir Stag
The Kashmir Stag, also called Hangul, is a critically vulnerable species of red deer which is found in the vast forests of the Kashmir Valley. Its recorded population is around 200 stags only. The Hangul is vulnerable because of habitat loss, poaching, and also competition with domestic livestock
Pygmy Hog
The Pygmy Hog is the smallest wild pig in the world and is native to the grasslands of Assam. The species used to roam in big numbers in the state but has now decreased due to its habitat loss and human encroachment.
This species belongs to the Old World monkey native to the Western Ghats of South India. They're known for their unique lion-like mane, black fur and being intelligent and social. They live in tropical rainforests and have become endangered because of habitat loss and fragmentation.
Lion-Tailed Macaque
Jerdon’s Courser is a nocturnal bird species found in the scrub forests of Andhra Pradesh. Once thought extinct, it was rediscovered in 1986. The species faces threats from habitat destruction and disturbance.
Jerdon’s Courser
The Ganges River Dolphin is an almost blind freshwater mammal that needs echolocation to navigate and hunt. It is mostly found in the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers, and comes on the surface only to breath, after every few minutes. Due to habitat degradation and water extraction, the species are on the verge on extinction.
Ganges River Dolphin
As the name suggests, the nocturnal insectivore is mainly found in South Andaman Islands. It is a small animal with a long snout, grey-brown fur. Lives mainly in undergrowth, it is highly sensitive to temperature and habitat changes.
Andaman Shrew