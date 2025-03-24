7 mysterious treasures in India

Historians and treasure seekers alike are still fascinated by the numerous stories of lost riches, hidden treasures, and unsolved mysteries that have been told about India. These are 7 enigmatic Indian treasures!
This temple in Kerala, one of the wealthiest in the world, has secret vaults containing billions of dollars' worth of gold, jewels, and antiques.
The Treasure of Padmanabhaswamy Temple
The precise location of the enormous treasure that this 19th-century ruler is said to have hidden in Daundia Khera, Uttar Pradesh, is still unknown.
The Secret Wealth of Raja Rao Ram Bux Singh
Many people think that the Nizam of Hyderabad, who was once the richest man on earth, has yet to find his hidden treasure.
The Lost Treasure of the Nizam
The entrance to these ancient caves in Bihar is still uncrackable, despite rumours that they hold a secret treasure from the Mauryan era.
The Son Bhandar Caves Treasure
There are rumours that Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh's enormous treasure is interred within the walls of Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort.
The Hidden Riches of Jaigarh Fort
It is thought that the lost riches of the Vijayanagar Empire are concealed in Hampi, just waiting to be discovered.
The Krishnadevaraya’s Vijayanagar Treasure
No one has discovered the rumoured underground tunnel that leads to hidden riches in Hyderabad's Charminar.