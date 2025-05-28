7 mysterious objects NASA spotted on Mars

May 28, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Teddy Bear's face: In January 2023, NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured a hill resembling to teddy bear's face.
Mysterious doorway: NASA’s Mars rover has captured images of a doorway cut into a mountainside of the red planet, suggesting the presence of extraterrestrial life. It was captured in 2022.
Fossilized animal tracks: In 2018, a researcher claimed to have found fossilized animal tracks on Mars, but NASA confirmed they are natural salt formation.
Spiders on Mars: Researchers have recreated the bizarre spider-like features seen on the surface of Mars for the first time ever.
Floating spoon: A floating spoon on Mars spotted by NASA's Curiosity rover is cooking up a storm on the Internet, but it's actually a cool rock formation sculpted over time by the Martian winds, officials with the space agency say.
Giant's fingerprint: The "Giant's Fingerprint" on Mars is a crater called Airy-0, which was created by the impact of an ancient meteor. The crater is located within the larger Airy crater, which is 27 miles wide.
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has captured images of almost perfectly circular sand dunes on Mars
