7 must-visit spots in Delhi for authentic dhaba-style champaran chicken
Muskaan Gupta
Do you yearn for strong flavours and smoky spices? The rustic Bihari charm of dhaba-style Champaran chicken enhances Delhi's culinary scene. These are the top 7 places to get real Champaran chicken in a dhaba in Delhi.
A favourite among the locals, they serve slow-cooked Champaran chicken in clay pots that are smoky and spiced.
Patna Champaran Meat House, Lajpat Nagar
Renowned for its tender, fiery, and traditional Bihari-cooked Champaran chicken, which is rich and infused with garlic.
Patna Champaran Meat House, Lajpat Nagar
A chic Bihari café with a homely atmosphere and a fusion take on Champaran chicken that uses strong spices.
Potbelly Divine, Shahpur Jat
Their Champaran chicken is spicy, rustic, and complex, and they are well-known for their real dhaba-style clay pot cooking.
Champaran Zaika, Uttam Nagar
Serves substantial Champaran chicken that has been slow-cooked in sealed pots, combining flavourful ingredients with a tender meat texture.
The Pot Biryani, Mayur Vihar
It offers one of the most authentic Bihari dishes, including delectable Champaran-style chicken, despite its simple décor.
Bihar Bhawan Canteen, Chanakyapuri
It is well-known for its simple, strongly spiced Champaran chicken that tastes like it comes directly from a village dhaba.