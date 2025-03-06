Mar 6, 2025, 01:02 PM IST

7 must-visit places in Mathura for Holi 

Shivani Tiwari

Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, transforms into a vibrant canvas of colours and joyous celebrations during Holi.

Here are 7 must-visit places in and around Mathura to experience the vibrant spirit of Holi. 

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple: The birthplace of Lord Krishna, this temple is a central point of Holi celebrations in Mathura.

 Dwarkadhish Temple: Known for its grand celebrations, adorned with colourful decorations, and the atmosphere is filled with devotional music and dance.

Barsana: Famous for 'Lathmar Holi,' where women playfully beat men with sticks, this town offers a unique Holi experience.

Nandgaon: The vibrant town where Lord Krishna spent his childhood. Experience the unique Holi celebrations, where men from Nandgaon visit Barsana to play colourfully. 

 Gokul: Where Lord Krishna spent his childhood, Gokul's Holi celebrations are filled with childlike playfulness and joy.

Vishram Ghat: This sacred ghat on the banks of the Yamuna River, evening aarti during Holi is a mesmerizing experience.

Radha Kund and Shyam Kund: These sacred ponds are believed to be the places where Radha and Krishna performed their divine adventures.

Next: 8 exotic plant species in the world 