7 must-visit places in Mathura for Holi
Shivani Tiwari
Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, transforms into a vibrant canvas of colours and joyous celebrations during Holi.
Here are 7 must-visit places in and around Mathura to experience the vibrant spirit of Holi.
Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple: The birthplace of Lord Krishna, this temple is a central point of Holi celebrations in Mathura.
Dwarkadhish Temple: Known for its grand celebrations, adorned with colourful decorations, and the atmosphere is filled with devotional music and dance.
Barsana: Famous for 'Lathmar Holi,' where women playfully beat men with sticks, this town offers a unique Holi experience.
Nandgaon: The vibrant town where Lord Krishna spent his childhood. Experience the unique Holi celebrations, where men from Nandgaon visit Barsana to play colourfully.
Gokul: Where Lord Krishna spent his childhood, Gokul's Holi celebrations are filled with childlike playfulness and joy.
Vishram Ghat: This sacred ghat on the banks of the Yamuna River, evening aarti during Holi is a mesmerizing experience.
Radha Kund and Shyam Kund: These sacred ponds are believed to be the places where Radha and Krishna performed their divine adventures.
