Apr 6, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
7 must-visit places in India for authentic and tasty momos
Muskaan Gupta
With a taste explosion in every bite, momos have become a popular street food in India. Here are 7 must-see locations in India that serve delicious and authentic momos.
Delhi offers a wide range of momos that are bursting with flavour and spice, from street vendors in Lajpat Nagar to cafés in Majnu ka Tilla.
Delhi
In local Tibetan restaurants, this hill town is well-known for its piping hot, succulent momos, particularly those made with pork and chicken, served with fiery chutney.
Darjeeling
The most authentic Tibetan-style momos can be found in Sikkim's capital, where they can be found at both traditional eateries and busy street food stalls.
Gangtok
This Himachal town, which is well-known for its Tibetan influence, is a momo paradise, serving mouthwatering homemade momos in serene mountain cafés.
McLeod Ganj
Discover soft, flavourful momos served with tart sauces by visiting the city's street food hotspots, such as Salt Lake and New Market.
Kolkata
Both locals and visitors enjoy the variety of momos, including beef and vegetarian options, that Shillong's thriving street food scene has to offer.
Shillong
Momos made with yak meat or vegetables are available in Leh, the home of traditional Ladakhi cuisine, and are ideal for the cold weather and high altitude appetite.
Leh-Ladakh
