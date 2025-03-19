7 must-visit places in Araku Valley

Araku Valley, a heaven of lush vegetation, waterfalls, and coffee plantations, is hidden away in the Eastern Ghats. An ideal retreat for adventurers and nature lovers. These 7 places in Araku Valley are a must-see.
Borra Caves has magnificent limestone caverns featuring distinctive stalactite and stalagmite formations—a veritable marvel of nature.
Borra Caves
Trekking enthusiasts will love this stunning waterfall surrounded by lush greenery.
Katiki Waterfalls
Tribal Museum presents the rich customs, culture, and way of life of the Araku indigenous tribes.
Tribal Museum
A calm location with coffee plantations that offers cool weather and expansive views.
Ananthagiri Hills
Treehouses, exotic plants, and a toy train ride are all features of this exquisitely designed garden.
Padmapuram Gardens
A picturesque waterfall with organic rock formations that is perfect for leisurely picnics.
Dumbriguda Chaparai Waterfalls
A coffee lover's paradise that chronicles the origins of Araku's well-known organic coffee farms.