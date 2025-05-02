May 2, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
7 must-try traditional Kashmiri breads you can’t miss
Muskaan Gupta
Kashmiri food is flavourful and traditional, and its special breads are a crucial part of daily life. These 7 traditional Kashmiri breads are a must-try.
Usually served with tea or butter, this round, tandoor-baked bread has a soft centre and a crisp crust.
Girda
Similar to a wrap, this thin, soft flatbread is frequently served with kebabs and other savoury foods.
Lavasa
Perfect for rich meals or celebrations, this milk and ghee bread has a hint of sweetness and is infused with saffron.
Sheermal
A crisp, layered bread that is frequently topped with sesame seeds and eaten with butter or salty Noon Chai.
Tsochwor
Usually served with tea for breakfast, this bread is dense and flaky with a hint of salt.
Kulcha
A richly textured, spiced, deep-fried bread that is frequently consumed at festivities and customary feasts.
Katlam
This bread, which is thick, sweet, and biscuit-like, is typically served at festivals and weddings or combined with Kahwa.
Bakarkhani
