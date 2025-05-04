May 4, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
7 must-try refreshing Korean drinks to cool you down this summer
Muskaan Gupta
A delightful fusion of taste and tradition, Korean drinks are ideal for cooling off in the summer. These 7 cool Korean beverages are a must-try this summer.
A classic chilled sweet rice beverage with floating grains that satisfies summertime thirst.
Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink)
Perfect for hot summer days, this tangy, antioxidant-rich juice is nutrient-dense and refreshing.
Bokbunja Juice (Black Raspberry Juice)
A refreshing and enjoyable summertime treat, this fruity Korean punch is made with watermelon, soda, and ice.
Subak Hwachae (Watermelon Punch)
This vitamin C-rich, citrussy tea is refreshing and immune-boosting when served cold in the summer.
Yuja-cha (Citron Tea)
This refreshing beverage, which is made from dried magnolia berries, combines sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and pungent flavours.
Omija-cha (Five-Flavour Berry Tea)
All ages enjoy this mildly sweet, creamy beverage, which is ideal for a quick summertime cool-down.
Banana Milk
A cold, nutty, caffeine-free beverage that helps with digestion and keeps the body hydrated in hot weather.
Iced Barley Tea (Boricha)
