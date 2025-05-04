May 4, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

7 must-try refreshing Korean drinks to cool you down this summer

Muskaan Gupta

A delightful fusion of taste and tradition, Korean drinks are ideal for cooling off in the summer. These 7 cool Korean beverages are a must-try this summer.

A classic chilled sweet rice beverage with floating grains that satisfies summertime thirst.

Sikhye (Sweet Rice Drink)

Perfect for hot summer days, this tangy, antioxidant-rich juice is nutrient-dense and refreshing.

Bokbunja Juice (Black Raspberry Juice)

A refreshing and enjoyable summertime treat, this fruity Korean punch is made with watermelon, soda, and ice.

Subak Hwachae (Watermelon Punch)

This vitamin C-rich, citrussy tea is refreshing and immune-boosting when served cold in the summer.

Yuja-cha (Citron Tea)

This refreshing beverage, which is made from dried magnolia berries, combines sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and pungent flavours.

Omija-cha (Five-Flavour Berry Tea)

All ages enjoy this mildly sweet, creamy beverage, which is ideal for a quick summertime cool-down.

Banana Milk

A cold, nutty, caffeine-free beverage that helps with digestion and keeps the body hydrated in hot weather.

Iced Barley Tea (Boricha)

Image source: Google Images

Next: 8 cat breeds for people who travel often