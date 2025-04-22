Apr 22, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
7 must-try raw mango dishes for a perfect summer menu
Muskaan Gupta
Raw mangoes add flavour and refreshment to summertime dishes with their tangy twist. For the ideal summer menu, try 7 seven raw mango dishes.
Made with raw mango, chillies, and spices, this tangy and spicy chutney is the ideal side dish for rice, parathas, or snacks.
Raw Mango Chutney
Made with boiled raw mango pulp, mint, and cumin, this refreshing summer beverage helps ward off the heat and keeps you hydrated.
Aam Panna
This South Indian speciality is a cool rice dish made with grated raw mango, curry leaves, mustard seeds and spices.
Raw Mango Rice (Mangai Sadam)
Crunchy raw mango slices combined with lemon juice, onions, chillies, and salt make for a flavourful, nutritious, and zingy salad.
Raw Mango Salad
Made with raw mangoes and mustard oil, this pickle is a traditional favourite that gives a strong kick to any Indian dish.
Green Mango Pickle
A hearty lentil dish that pairs well with steamed rice for a flavourful, light meal. Raw mango gives yellow dal a sour twist.
Raw Mango Dal
Raw mango curry, cooked in coconut milk or a spiced gravy, is aromatic, tangy, and goes well with chapatis and rice.
Raw Mango Curry
Image source: Google Images
Next:
10 fascinating horse breeds from around the world
Click To More..