7 must-try potato dishes from around the world

In every cuisine, potatoes take on delectable forms, making them a popular ingredient worldwide. These dishes, which range from crispy to comforting, are sure to please any crowd. These 7 worldwide potato dishes are a must-try.

A traditional and robust tapas dish from Spain, crispy fried potatoes are topped with aioli and spicy tomato sauce.

Patatas Bravas – Spain

Usually served with chutneys or in the form of street-style chaat, spiced mashed potato patties are shallow-fried until golden brown.

Aloo Tikki – India

This French dish, which consists of mashed potatoes, cheese, butter, and cream, is rich and incredibly stretchy.

Pommes Aligot – France

Traditionally served with meats or during festive Irish occasions, mashed potatoes are combined with butter and cabbage or kale.

Colcannon – Ireland

Perfect for breakfast or as a side dish, this golden potato cake is made from grated potatoes and fried until crispy.

Rösti – Switzerland

A mainstay of hearty Italian cooking, soft potato dumplings are served with a variety of sauces, such as tomato or pesto.

Gnocchi – Italy

A common appetiser or game-day snack are crispy potato shells stuffed with cheese, bacon, and sour cream.

Loaded Potato Skins – USA

