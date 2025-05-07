7 must-try dishes introduced by Mughals to Indian kitchens
Muskaan Gupta
In India, the Mughals left behind a rich culinary heritage by combining regional spices with Persian flavours to produce classic dishes. These 7 delicious cuisine were brought to Indian kitchens by the Mughals.
One of the most popular Mughal-era dishes in India is biryani, a fragrant rice dish layered with spiced meat or vegetables that has Persian influences.
Biryani
Rogan Josh, a slow-cooked lamb curry with a lot of spices, yoghurt, and aromatic oil that has strong, deep flavours, originated in Kashmir and was influenced by the Mughals.
Rogan Josh
Often made with meat or paneer, korma is a creamy, mildly spiced curry that reflects the royal Mughal palate. It is made with yoghurt, nuts, and aromatic spices.
Korma
The Mughals popularised this slow-cooked stew, which is typically consumed for breakfast, as a hearty, filling meal flavoured with warm spices and bone marrow.
Nihari
Different types of kebabs, such as seekh and shami, which are made with minced meat, herbs, and spices and are grilled or pan-fried to a smoky perfection, were made popular by the Mughals.
Kebabs
Shahi Tukda was a popular Mughal dessert at lavish feasts, consisting of fried bread soaked in sweetened milk and topped with nuts.
Shahi Tukda
Sheer Kurma was a popular dessert in Mughal kitchens, particularly during Eid celebrations, and was made with vermicelli, dates, milk, and dry fruits.