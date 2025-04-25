Apr 25, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
7 must-try chana dal recipes for protein lovers
Muskaan Gupta
A protein-rich powerhouse, chana dal is ideal for making wholesome, tasty meals. These 7 protein-rich chana dal recipes are not only delicious but also nutritious.
This traditional Indian dish, which is high in protein and goes well with rice or chapati, is made with slow-cooked chana dal, tomatoes, and spices.
Chana Dal Curry
An easy-to-digest, plant-protein-rich, and nutritious one-pot meal that combines rice and chana dal with mild spices.
Chana Dal Khichdi
A nutritious, high-protein snack or side dish with chutney, spiced chana dal patties are shallow-fried to golden perfection.
Chana Dal Tikki
Packed with protein, these savoury pancakes made from soaked, ground chana dal make a filling breakfast or light dinner choice.
Chana Dal Chilla
Rich in protein and nourishing, this warm soup with chana dal, garlic, and herbs is perfect for a light lunch or a chilly evening.
Chana Dal Soup
Light, high in protein, and ideal as a snack or side dish, this South Indian stir-fry combines boiled chana dal, coconut, and mustard seeds.
Chana Dal Sundal
Delicious, filling, and a great way to sneak in extra protein are whole wheat flatbreads filled with spiced chana dal.
Chana Dal Stuffed Paratha
Image source: Google Images
Next:
Indian Cobra vs Chinese Cobra: Who would win a fight
Click To More..