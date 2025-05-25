Virat Kohli's favourite foods: 7 dishes cricket star can't resist
Muskaan Gupta
Virat Kohli made headlines on Monday morning when he declared his retirement from test cricket. Virat's athletic career and his commitment to physical fitness and wholesome eating are incredibly motivating.
As a foodie, he knows how to include cheat meals from the streets, his own kitchen, and his well-known restaurants, One 8 Commune, even though he has been eating mostly healthy food. These are the 7 must-know dishes that cricketer Virat Kohli loves.
Because of its rich, spicy flavour, Chole Bhature, a traditional North Indian dish, is one of Virat Kohli's favourite treats, especially on cheat days.
Chole Bhature
Aloo Parantha, which is still a cosy childhood favourite and is filled with spicy mashed potatoes and served with butter or curd, makes Virat think of home.
Aloo Parantha
Virat Kohli likes this creamy lentil dish as a filling, protein-rich meal, especially when served with steamed rice or naan.
Dal Makhani
Virat loves this traditional Punjabi yoghurt drink because it's perfect for cooling off and finishing a filling North Indian meal.
Lassi
Virat Kohli enjoys the tangy, comforting taste of Kadhi Chawal, which is light but flavourful, especially on days when he wants to unwind or after working out.
Kadhi Chawal
One of Virat's favourite vegetarian dishes is Rajma Chawal, a hearty blend of rice and red kidney beans.
Rajma Chawal
Virat loves the texture and flavour explosion of Paneer Khurchan, a vegetarian dish high in protein and packed with spices and sautéed cottage cheese.