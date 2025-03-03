Mar 3, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

7 movies with most Oscar wins

Muskaan Gupta

Multiple Oscar wins are an incredible accomplishment that highlight a film's superior performance, production, and storytelling. Some films have won so many awards that they have broken previous records. These 7 films have won the most Oscars.

Won numerous awards for its innovative action scenes and epic storytelling, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.

Ben-Hur (1959) – 11 Oscars

Won numerous technical honours, Best Picture, and Best Director for its powerful narrative and breathtaking images.

Titanic (1997) – 11 Oscars

Showed the best of fantasy filmmaking by winning all of its nominated categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – 11 Oscars

It won Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor/Actress and was praised for its lively choreography, music, and performances.

West Side Story (1961) – 10 Oscars

An aesthetically spectacular romance drama that took home numerous technical honours as well as Best Picture and Best Director.

The English Patient (1996) – 9 Oscars

For its wonderful storytelling, this endearing musical earned Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Song.

Gigi (1958) – 9 Oscars

A historical epic that won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay awards for its storyline and photography.

The Last Emperor (1987) – 9 Oscars

Image source: Google Images

Next: 7 classic Hyderabadi dishes you must try