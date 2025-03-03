7 movies with most Oscar wins

Multiple Oscar wins are an incredible accomplishment that highlight a film's superior performance, production, and storytelling. Some films have won so many awards that they have broken previous records. These 7 films have won the most Oscars.
Won numerous awards for its innovative action scenes and epic storytelling, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.
Ben-Hur (1959) – 11 Oscars
Won numerous technical honours, Best Picture, and Best Director for its powerful narrative and breathtaking images.
Titanic (1997) – 11 Oscars
Showed the best of fantasy filmmaking by winning all of its nominated categories, including Best Picture and Best Director.
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) – 11 Oscars
It won Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor/Actress and was praised for its lively choreography, music, and performances.
West Side Story (1961) – 10 Oscars
An aesthetically spectacular romance drama that took home numerous technical honours as well as Best Picture and Best Director.
The English Patient (1996) – 9 Oscars
For its wonderful storytelling, this endearing musical earned Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Song.
Gigi (1958) – 9 Oscars
A historical epic that won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay awards for its storyline and photography.