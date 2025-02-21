There are locations on Earth that seem planets apart from society, such as quiet islands and far away mountain regions. These special locations are still mostly unexplored and challenging to reach. These are Earth's 7 most isolated locations.
At more than 2,400 miles from the closest populated land, this little volcanic island chain is the most isolated group of islands.
Tristan da Cunha, South Atlantic Ocean
The "Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility," which is more than 2,688 km from any shore, is the furthest point on Earth from land.
Point Nemo, South Pacific Ocean
One of the most remote inhabited locations, this secluded island in the southeast Pacific Ocean is well-known for its enigmatic moai statues.
Easter Island, Chile
With just a few communities dotted throughout its enormous length, this barren landscape , known as the driest spot on Earth , offers a great deal of isolation.
The Atacama Desert, Chile
Due to its harsh temperature, largeness, and isolated position, this desert is one of Asia's largest that remains mostly unpopulated.
The Gobi Desert, Mongolia
Siberia is home to large, isolated regions with cold temperatures and few human settlements that stretch across a large portion of northern Asia.
Siberia, Russia
This beautiful, high-altitude lake is hidden away in the Himalayas, in one of the world's most isolated and disputed regions.
Pangong Lake, India/China
