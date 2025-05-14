May 14, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

7 most intelligent animals on Earth besides humans

Shweta Singh

Dolphins are highly social animals with complex communication systems. They can solve problems and demonstrate empathy for others in their group.

Dolphins

Elephants have excellent memory and can recognize themselves in mirrors. They also show empathy and use tools to help them with tasks.

Elephants

These primates use tools, solve puzzles, and can communicate through sign language. They form strong social bonds and show human-like emotions.

Great Apes

Crows are known for their problem-solving abilities and tool use. They can also plan for the future and recognize faces.

Crows

Octopuses are masters of escape and problem-solving. They use tools and can blend into their surroundings by changing their skin color.

Octopuses

Whales communicate in sophisticated ways and have close-knit family groups. Orcas teach each other survival skills and follow strong social structures.

Whales

African Grey Parrots mimic human speech and understand its meaning. They also demonstrate the ability to count and recognize shapes, colors, and objects.

African Grey Parrots

