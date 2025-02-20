7 most haunted places in India

Feb 20, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Known as India's most haunted fort, Bhangarh is believed to be cursed by a sorcerer. Visitors are prohibited after sunset due to reported paranormal activity.
Once a thriving village, Kuldhara was mysteriously abandoned overnight. Legend says a curse was placed on the land, preventing anyone from settling there again.
This ancient stepwell is said to be haunted by unseen forces. Visitors have reported feeling a strange presence and an eerie sense of being watched.
The Victoria Boys' School in Dow Hill is infamous for ghost sightings, including a headless boy who allegedly roams the corridors. The surrounding forest is also believed to be haunted.
This historical fort is known for supernatural occurrences, especially on full moon nights. The cries of a young prince, who was brutally murdered, are said to echo through the walls.
A small village known for the mysterious mass suicides of birds. Scientists suggest natural causes, but locals believe supernatural forces are at play.
This abandoned building is infamous for ghostly apparitions of men drinking beer and a woman in red. Locals avoid the area after dark.