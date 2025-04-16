Apr 16, 2025, 01:38 PM IST

7 most expensive sneakers owned by Cristiano Ronaldo

Apurwa Amit

Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce: Ronaldo's Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce is a stylish shoe priced at approximately Rs 6,700. 

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit: Ronaldo's this shoe is ideal for athletes and runners as it is lightweight. The Nike Air Max 1 Ultra Flyknit is priced at approximately Rs 6,200.

Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra: The Nike Zoom Spiridon Ultra is a premium shoe priced at approximately Rs 11,700. This shoe offers superior comfort and support for intense workouts.

Nike Train Ultrafast Flyknit: Ronaldo's this sneaker is a high-intensity training shoe priced at approximately Rs 9,200. 

Nike Air Huarache Utility: The Nike Air Huarache Utility is a versatile shoe priced at approximately Rs 4,100. This shoe from Ronaldo's collection offers a relaxed fit and stylish look.

Nike Air CB 34: Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike Air CB 34 is a basketball shoe priced at approximately Rs 8,300. It features Air technology for cushioning, making it a stylish option for both on and off the court.

Nike Air Max 95: The Nike Air Max 95 is a premium shoe priced at approximately Rs 12,500. This shoe offers excellent comfort and style for casual wear and athletic activities.

