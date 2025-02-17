7 most expensive cows in the world

Feb 17, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
In the world of agriculture, certain cows have astonishing prices, competing with the worth of precious metals and luxury items. These elite bovines are not just ordinary farm animals; they are prized for their outstanding genetics, rare qualities, and special characteristics that set them apart from the herd.
Here is a detailed view at the seven most expensive cows in the world.
This Nelore cow from Brazil is the world's most expensive cow, which was sold at an incredible $4.8 million. Viatina-19 exhibits heat tolerance, and high-quality meat with rapid muscle gain. Her weight stands over 2,400 pounds and her super genetics have been passed on to the offspring.
Originating in Japan, Wagyu cows are appreciated for their characteristics and superior genetics. These cows are carefully bred and raised to maintain pure bloodlines, often descending from ancient Japanese cattle breeds.
Priced at approximately $20,000, these cows are extremely hardy and can live well in hot climatic conditions. Brahman cows, originally bred from Bos indicus cattle in India, and are highly valued for their exceptional resilience and adaptability.
These cows can cost about $12,000. Black Angus cows, originate from Scotland and are known for their black coat and strong nature. These cows are naturally polled, meaning they do not have horns, which makes handling them safer and easier for farmers.
Longhorn cows have names according to their characteristics with their distinctive long horns. They can be worth around $10,000. Originating from Texas, their wide-spanning horns extend up to seven feet from tip to tip.
Priced at approximately $5,970, Devon cows, also known as Ruby Reds, are a historic British breed that dates back over a thousand years. These cows are easily recognisable by their rich red coats, which can range from a deep ruby to a lighter chestnut.
These cows get their name because they hail from the region of Piedmont in northwest Italy. You might call these Super Cows due to a mutation of their Myostatin gene, they’re capable of unrestricted muscle development, often referred to as double-muscling.