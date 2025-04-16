Apr 16, 2025, 10:52 AM IST

7 most expensive cocktails around the world

Muskaan Gupta

Cocktails are more than just a matter of taste; some are made with expensive, uncommon ingredients and lavish elements. These are the top 7 priciest cocktails in the world.

This cocktail, which costs about ₹12,50,000, is served with opulent flair and elegance and contains rare Cognac.

The Winston – Melbourne, Australia

It costs around ₹10,000,000 and comes with a real diamond in a glass with a crystal stem and Grey Goose vodka.

Diamonds Are Forever – Tokyo, Japan

Ono Champagne Cocktail – Las Vegas, USA

Made for Grace Jones, this glitzy blend of vintage Champagne and Armagnac costs about ₹7,00,000.

The Gigi’s – London, UK

This cocktail, which costs about ₹5,50,000, has pomegranate flavours, premium vodka, and a gorgeous ruby stone.

The Ruby Rose – San Francisco, USA

It is made by famed mixologist Salvatore Calabrese using centuries-old liqueurs and costs about ₹4,50,000.

Salvatore’s Legacy – London, UK

This classic beverage, which is served at the Merchant Hotel and contains 17-year-old rum, costs almost ₹3,75,000 per glass.

Original Mai Tai – Las Vegas, USA

Image source: Google Images

