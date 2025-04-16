Apr 16, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
7 most expensive cocktails around the world
Muskaan Gupta
Cocktails are more than just a matter of taste; some are made with expensive, uncommon ingredients and lavish elements. These are the top 7 priciest cocktails in the world.
This cocktail, which costs about ₹12,50,000, is served with opulent flair and elegance and contains rare Cognac.
The Winston – Melbourne, Australia
It costs around ₹10,000,000 and comes with a real diamond in a glass with a crystal stem and Grey Goose vodka.
Diamonds Are Forever – Tokyo, Japan
Ono Champagne Cocktail – Las Vegas, USA
Made for Grace Jones, this glitzy blend of vintage Champagne and Armagnac costs about ₹7,00,000.
The Gigi’s – London, UK
This cocktail, which costs about ₹5,50,000, has pomegranate flavours, premium vodka, and a gorgeous ruby stone.
The Ruby Rose – San Francisco, USA
It is made by famed mixologist Salvatore Calabrese using centuries-old liqueurs and costs about ₹4,50,000.
Salvatore’s Legacy – London, UK
This classic beverage, which is served at the Merchant Hotel and contains 17-year-old rum, costs almost ₹3,75,000 per glass.
Original Mai Tai – Las Vegas, USA
