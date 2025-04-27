7 most distant galaxies ever discovered by NASA

Apr 27, 2025, 06:40 AM IST
Distant galaxies are galaxies that are far away from Earth and emit light that has been stretched out by the expansion of the universe. Here are 7 most distant galaxies discovered by NASA
GN-z11 galaxy is located in the direction of the Ursa Major constellation and is estimated to be 13.4 billion light-years away. It was discovered using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
HD1 galaxy is a proposed high-redshift galaxy, which is considered to be one of the earliest and most distant known galaxies yet identified in the observable universe. It is estimated to be 13.5 billion light-years away.
The newly discovered galaxy, called MACS0647-JD, is very young and only a tiny fraction of the size of our Milky Way.
Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of UDFy-38135539 galaxy which is in the Fornax constellation. At present it is the farthest confirmed object ever seen.
A1689-zD1 is a star-forming galaxy located in the Virgo constellation cluster. It is one of the youngest and brightest galaxies ever captured by Hubble Space Telescope.
The newfound galaxy, known as EGSY8p7, lies about 13.2 billion light-years from Earth. It is the most distant confirmed galaxy.
REBELS-25 galaxy is the most distant rotating disc galaxy ever found. It was discovered using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile's Atacama Desert.