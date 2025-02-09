7 most dangerous animals on Earth

Feb 9, 2025, 10:26 PM IST
The deadliest creature, spreading diseases like malaria and dengue. It causes millions of deaths every year.
Its venom attacks the heart and nervous system, leading to paralysis or death in minutes.
The most aggressive crocodile species, known for powerful attacks on humans.
Though intelligent, they can be highly unpredictable and responsible for deadly encounters.
A tiny but lethal frog with enough poison to kill multiple humans upon contact.
Known as "The Black Death," it is aggressive and has been responsible for fatal attacks.
The world’s most venomous snake, capable of killing a human within an hour.