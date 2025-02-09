Feb 9, 2025, 10:26 PM IST

7 most dangerous animals on Earth

Shweta Singh

The deadliest creature, spreading diseases like malaria and dengue. It causes millions of deaths every year.

Mosquito

Its venom attacks the heart and nervous system, leading to paralysis or death in minutes.

Box Jellyfish

The most aggressive crocodile species, known for powerful attacks on humans.

Saltwater Crocodile

Though intelligent, they can be highly unpredictable and responsible for deadly encounters.

African Elephant

A tiny but lethal frog with enough poison to kill multiple humans upon contact.

Poison Dart Frog

Known as "The Black Death," it is aggressive and has been responsible for fatal attacks.

Cape Buffalo

The world’s most venomous snake, capable of killing a human within an hour.

Inland Taipan

