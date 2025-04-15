7 most colourful Nebulae captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope

Apr 15, 2025, 06:35 AM IST
The Bubble Nebula, also known as NGC 7635, is a giant cloud of gas and dust in the constellation Cassiopeia, about 7,100 light-years from Earth.
NGC 2392, captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope, also known as the Eskimo Nebula, is a planetary nebula located in the constellation Gemini, about 4,200 light-years away from Earth.
The Snake Nebula, also known as Barnard 72, is a dark nebula located in the constellation Ophiuchus, approximately 650 light-years away from Earth.
The Tarantula Nebula, also known as 30 Doradus, is a massive and luminous star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way.
The Cat's Eye Nebula, also known as NGC 6543, is a planetary nebula located in the constellation Draco, about 3,000 light-years away.
The Prawn Nebula, also known as IC 4628, is a large emission nebula located in the constellation Scorpius, approximately 6,000 light-years from Earth.
The Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42 (M42) or NGC 1976, is a bright, diffuse nebula in the constellation Orion, a stellar nursery where new stars are forming, and is the closest major star-forming region to Earth.
Credit: NASA