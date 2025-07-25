7 most captivating space images captured by NASA you need to see

Jul 25, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Space is a fascinating topic, and many space enthusiasts love to explore more about it. Here's a look at seven jaw-dropping space images captured by NASA.
The Pillars of Creation are towering structures of interstellar gas and dust located within the Eagle Nebula (Messier 16), approximately 6,500 light-years from Earth.
Two cameras aboard James Webb Space Telescope captured the image of this planetary nebula, catalogued as NGC 3132, and known informally as the Southern Ring Nebula. It is approximately 2,500 light-years away.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured G035.20-0.74, a star-forming nebula in the constellation Aquila, the Eagle, known for producing a particular kind of massive star.
This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope Picture features NGC4826, a spiral galaxy located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice’s Hair).
Messier 82, also known as the Cigar Galaxy, is a starburst galaxy located in the constellation Ursa Major, approximately 12 million light-years away from Earth.
M106 is a distinct spiral galaxy located approximately 23.5 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici. It is known for its active galactic nucleus and anomalous arms of hot gas.
Arp 107 is a pair of interacting galaxies located about 450 million light-years away in the constellation Leo Minor. The galaxies are in the process of colliding and merging.
Credit: NASA