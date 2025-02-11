7 most bizarre food festivals in world that will shock you

Feb 11, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
La Tomatina (Spain) – A massive tomato-throwing fight where thousands of people hurl overripe tomatoes at each other in the streets of Buñol.
Roadkill Cook-Off (USA) – A festival in West Virginia where chefs cook and serve dishes made from legally obtained roadkill, including deer, squirrel, and possum.
Monkey Buffet Festival (Thailand) – An annual feast where thousands of monkeys in Lopburi are served an extravagant buffet of fruits and vegetables.
Night of the Radishes (Mexico) – A Christmas-themed event in Oaxaca where artists carve intricate sculptures out of giant radishes.
Testicle Festival (USA) – A Montana festival dedicated to deep-fried bull testicles, also known as "Rocky Mountain Oysters."
Naki Sumo Crying Baby Festival (Japan) – Though not a food festival, sumo wrestlers hold babies and try to make them cry, as it is believed to bring good health.
World Black Pudding Throwing Championships (UK) – A bizarre competition where participants throw black pudding at Yorkshire puddings balanced on a platform.
