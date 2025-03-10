7 most beautiful images of universe captured by NASA

Mar 10, 2025, 06:46 AM IST
The star cluster Pismis 24 lies within the much larger emission nebula called NGC 6357, located about 8000 light-years from Earth.
Andromeda Galaxy, also known as Messier 31 (M31), is a spiral galaxy located about 2.5 million light years away.
RCW 120 is an emission nebula and H II region in the Milky Way galaxy. It's located in the constellation Scorpius, about 4,300 light-years from Earth.
Westerlund 1 is a compact young super star cluster about 3.8 kpc away from Earth. It is located 13,800 light-years away.
The Keyhole Nebula is a dark cloud of dust and gas within the Carina Nebula. It's named for its keyhole-like shape. The Keyhole Nebula is located in the Milky Way, about 8,000 light-years from Earth.
The Godzilla Nebula is a cloud of gas and dust in the constellation Sagittarius that resembles the movie monster Godzilla. The image was captured by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
AG Carinae is a rare, massive, blue star in the Milky Way galaxy that's surrounded by a nebula of gas and dust. It's one of the brightest stars in the galaxy.
Credit: NASA