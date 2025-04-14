7 most beautiful images of interacting  galaxies captured by NASA

Apr 14, 2025, 06:43 AM IST
Arp 91 is a pair of interacting galaxies, NGC 5953 and NGC 5954, located over 100 million light-years from Earth.
Arp 143 is a spectacular image capturing a head-on collision between two galaxies, NGC 2445 and NGC 2444, which resulted in a triangular-shaped burst of star formation.
NGC 5410 is a spiral galaxy located in the constellation Canes Venatici. It is part of an interacting galaxy pair with UGC 8932/PGC 49896 and is approximately 180 million light-years away.
This beautuful image of Arp 148, captured by NASA, also known as Mayall's Object, is a fascinating example of two galaxies in the process of colliding.
Tangled galaxies, like NGC 6240, are galaxies that have been physically distorted due to close encounters or collisions with other galaxies.
UGC 1810 and 1813 are a pair of interacting galaxies, with UGC 1810 being the larger of the two and exhibiting a "rose" shape due to the gravitational tidal pull of UGC 1813.
NGC 7049 is a lenticular galaxy that spans about 150,000 light-years and lies about 100 million light-years away from Earth
Credit: NASA