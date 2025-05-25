May 25, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

7 most beautiful butterflies in the world

Shweta Singh

Native to Central and South America, this butterfly is famous for its large, iridescent blue wings that shimmer in the light.

Blue Morpho

Found in Europe and Asia, it has eye-like patterns on its wings that resemble peacock feathers, making it both striking and protective.

Peacock Butterfly

Known for its transparent wings, this delicate butterfly is native to Central America and looks almost magical in appearance.

Glasswing Butterfly

This Australian butterfly is admired for its bright blue wings and fast, graceful flight through tropical rainforests.

Ulysses Butterfly

Found in Malaysia and Borneo, it features elegant green and black wings with long tails, making it look regal in flight.

Rajah Brooke's Birdwing

Zebra Longwing

A beautifully patterned butterfly from South and Southeast Asia, with black wings, red markings, and long tails that add to its charm.

Common Rose

