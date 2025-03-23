7 morning habits of the world’s most successful people
Muskaan Gupta
People who are successful begin their days with strong routines that improve their well-being, productivity, and focus. Their successful mornings are marked by fitness and mindful routines. Here are the top 7 successful people's morning routines!
Barack Obama, the former US president, places a high value on morning workouts that combine strength and cardio training to maintain mental and physical acuity.
Exercising – Barack Obama
To stay informed and keep learning new things, the billionaire investor reads books and newspapers in the mornings.
Reading – Warren Buffett
Tony Robbins, a motivational speaker, takes a cold shower every morning to increase vitality, enhance blood flow, and fortify mental toughness.
Cold Showers – Tony Robbins
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, divides his day into five-minute blocks to maximise productivity and make sure he completes his tasks on time.
Planning the Day – Elon Musk
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, believes that mindful eating improves focus and energy, so he enjoys a healthy, leisurely breakfast.
Eating a Healthy Breakfast – Jeff Bezos
Arianna Huffington, the creator of The Huffington Post, cultivates positivity by beginning her day by thinking back on her blessings.