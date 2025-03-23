Mar 23, 2025, 11:53 AM IST

7 morning habits of the world’s most successful people

Muskaan Gupta

People who are successful begin their days with strong routines that improve their well-being, productivity, and focus. Their successful mornings are marked by fitness and mindful routines. Here are the top 7 successful people's morning routines!

Barack Obama, the former US president, places a high value on morning workouts that combine strength and cardio training to maintain mental and physical acuity.

Exercising – Barack Obama

To stay informed and keep learning new things, the billionaire investor reads books and newspapers in the mornings.

Reading – Warren Buffett

Journaling – Richard Branson

Tony Robbins, a motivational speaker, takes a cold shower every morning to increase vitality, enhance blood flow, and fortify mental toughness.

Cold Showers – Tony Robbins

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, divides his day into five-minute blocks to maximise productivity and make sure he completes his tasks on time.

Planning the Day – Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, believes that mindful eating improves focus and energy, so he enjoys a healthy, leisurely breakfast.

Eating a Healthy Breakfast – Jeff Bezos

Arianna Huffington, the creator of The Huffington Post, cultivates positivity by beginning her day by thinking back on her blessings.

Practising Gratitude – Arianna Huffington

