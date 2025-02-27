7 mind-blowing images of cosmology captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Feb 27, 2025, 06:50 AM IST
The Mice This colliding pair of spiral galaxies is known as "The Mice" because of the long tails of stars and gas emanating from each galaxy.
This image of massive galaxy cluster MACS J0416.1-2403 was part of the Hubble Space Telescope's Frontier Fields project, which combined the power of natural "gravitational lenses" in space.
The massive galaxy cluster Abell 2744, nicknamed Pandora's Cluster, takes on a ghostly look in this Hubble view. In this image the total starlight from the cluster has been artificially coloured blue.
New observations from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have investigated the nature of the powerful gamma-ray burst GRB 190114C by studying its environment.
This image shows GAL-CLUS-022058s, located in the southern hemisphere constellation of Fornax. It is the largest and one of the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our Universe.
This striking image of striking firework display was created with data from two different astronomical investigations, using one of Hubble’s retired instruments, the Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2).
The stunningly beautiful galaxy cluster Abell 370 contains an astounding assortment of several hundred galaxies tied together by the mutual pull of gravity. Located approximately 4 billion light-years away in the constellation Cetus.
Credit: NASA