7 mind-blowing fun facts you won’t believe
Muskaan Gupta
Amazing facts that seem too odd to be true but are actually true abound in the world! These 7 amazing interesting facts are sure to surprise and excites you.
Because of the structure of their seeds, strawberries are not considered berries in botanical studies, but bananas are.
Bananas Are Berries, But Strawberries Aren’t
One pumps blood to the rest of the body, while two pump it to the gills.
Octopuses Have Three Hearts
In Egyptian tombs, archaeologists have discovered edible honey that dates back 3,000 years.
Honey Never Spoils
Sharks have existed for more than 400 million years; they were almost 50 million years before trees.
Sharks Existed Before Trees
When temperature and pressure are just right, a phenomenon known as the "triple point" takes place.
Water Can Boil and Freeze at the Same Time
Venus orbits the Sun in 225 days, but it takes 243 Earth days for it to complete one full rotation.
A Day on Venus Is Longer Than a Year on Earth
Every three to four days, the stomach regenerates its lining to stop itself from digesting.
Your Stomach Gets a New Lining Every Few Days
