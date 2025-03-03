7 mind-blowing facts about octopuses

Because of their intelligence, ability to blend in with their surroundings, and distinctive biology, octopuses are among the most fascinating animals in the ocean. Here are 7 amazing facts about octopuses, ranging from blue blood to three hearts!
Three hearts are found in octopuses; two pump blood to the gills, and the third circulates blood throughout the body. It's interesting that their main heart stops beating when they swim!
They Have Three Hearts
Octopuses have copper-based blood, which gives them a blue hue, in contrast to humans, who have red blood based on iron. This aids in their survival in low-oxygen deep-sea habitats.
Their Blood Is Blue
Octopuses can change colour in an instant thanks to unique skin cells called chromatophores. They can better blend in with their environment and evade predators thanks to this.
They Can Change Colour Instantly
Because of their soft, boneless bodies, octopuses can fit through extremely small openings, like a coin! In pursuit of food, some have been known to break out of aquariums.
They Are Escape Artists
Octopuses are renowned for their ability to solve problems. They are among the most intelligent invertebrates, able to use tools, open jars, and even identify individual humans.
They Are Extremely Intelligent
When an octopus loses an arm, it can grow a new one in a matter of months, complete with suckers and nerves. To divert predators, some even remove their arms.
They Can Regrow Their Arms
The majority of octopuses only live one to two years, despite their intelligence and special skills. Females spend their last days after mating defending their eggs before dying.