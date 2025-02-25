7 mind-blowing images of stars captured by NASA

Feb 25, 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Messier 75 or M75, also known as NGC 6864, is a giant globular cluster of stars in the southern constellation Sagittarius.
The Keyhole Nebula is a dark cloud of dust and gas within the Carina Nebula. It's also known as NGC 3372 and Eta Carina Nebula.
NGC 681 is an intermediate spiral galaxy in the constellation of Cetus, located approximately 66.5 million light-years from Earth.
NGC 2298 is a globular cluster of stars in the constellation Puppis. It's known for being one of the Milky Way's most metal-poor globular clusters.
M55 is a globular cluster of stars in the constellation Sagittarius. This image was captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
NGC 1858 is a bright, large, irregular open cluster and emission nebula. It is found in the Dorado constellation.
The Tarantula Nebula is a star-forming region in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy that's home to some of the most massive stars known. It's also known as 30 Doradus.
Credit: NASA