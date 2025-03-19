7 mind-blowing images of Space captured by NASA

Mar 19, 2025, 06:51 AM IST
The galaxy ESO 300-16 looms over this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This galaxy, which lies 28.7 million light-years from the earth.
NGC 6827 is a Seyfert 1 galaxy located in the constellation Aquila, which is characterized by a bright, active nucleus and a relatively small size.
The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex is a nearby star-forming region, about 460 light-years away, containing gas and dust where new stars and planetary systems are born.
M87, also known as Messier 87, Virgo A, or NGC 4486, is a giant elliptical galaxy in the Virgo constellation, notable for its supermassive black hole at its center
This penguin is actually a galaxy (formally known as NGC 2936) that has been twisted by the gravitational pull of the egg.
NGC 604 is a massive, star-forming nebula located in the Triangulum Galaxy (M33), about 2.73 million light-years away
The Butterfly Nebula is a planetary nebula that looks like a butterfly. It's also known as NGC 6302.
Credit: NASA