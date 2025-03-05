Mar 5, 2025, 06:42 AM IST

7 mesmerising star formation images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Apurwa Amit

The Rosette Nebula is a star-forming region in the Milky Way galaxy that looks like a rose. It's located in the Monoceros constellation, about 5,000 light years from Earth. 

The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex is a complex of interstellar clouds with different nebulae, particularly a dark nebula which is centered 1° south of the star ρ Ophiuchi, which it among others extends to, of the constellation Ophiuchus.

The Orion Nebula is a cloud of dust and gas in the constellation Orion that's visible to the naked eye. It's a stellar nursery where thousands of stars are being born. 

NGC 346 is a star cluster and nebula in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). It's a star-forming region that's the largest and brightest in the SMC. 

The Trifid Nebula is a star-forming region in the Milky Way galaxy. It's located in the constellation Sagittarius, about 9,000 light-years from Earth. 

M17, also known as the Omega Nebula or Swan Nebula, is one of the largest star-forming regions in the Milky Way galaxy.

NGC 1858 is located about 160,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado and contains multiple massive stars, which can be seen shining.

Credit: NASA

Next: 8 mesmerising images of total Solar Eclipse shared by NASA