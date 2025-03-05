7 mesmerising star formation images captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

Mar 5, 2025, 06:42 AM IST
The Rosette Nebula is a star-forming region in the Milky Way galaxy that looks like a rose. It's located in the Monoceros constellation, about 5,000 light years from Earth.
The Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex is a complex of interstellar clouds with different nebulae, particularly a dark nebula which is centered 1° south of the star ρ Ophiuchi, which it among others extends to, of the constellation Ophiuchus.
The Orion Nebula is a cloud of dust and gas in the constellation Orion that's visible to the naked eye. It's a stellar nursery where thousands of stars are being born.
NGC 346 is a star cluster and nebula in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC). It's a star-forming region that's the largest and brightest in the SMC.
The Trifid Nebula is a star-forming region in the Milky Way galaxy. It's located in the constellation Sagittarius, about 9,000 light-years from Earth.
M17, also known as the Omega Nebula or Swan Nebula, is one of the largest star-forming regions in the Milky Way galaxy.
NGC 1858 is located about 160,000 light-years away in the constellation Dorado and contains multiple massive stars, which can be seen shining.
Credit: NASA