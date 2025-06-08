7 mesmerising images of universe captured by NASA

Jun 8, 2025, 06:33 AM IST
This image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope shows the heart of M74, also known as the Phantom Galaxy.
The Pillars of Creation are clouds of gas and dust stretching several light-years within the Eagle Nebula. Their shapes are created by strong stellar winds.
The Orion Nebula is a cloud of dust and gas in the Milky Way galaxy where new stars are forming. It's part of the Orion constellation and is visible to the naked eye on a dark night.
The Godzilla Nebula is a cloud of gas and dust in the constellation Sagittarius that was imaged by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.
The star cluster Pismis 24 lies within the much larger emission nebula called NGC 6357, located about 8000 light-years from Earth.
The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant and pulsar wind nebula in the constellation of Taurus.
This image of the Horsehead Nebula from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope focuses on a portion of the horse's “mane”.
Credit: NASA