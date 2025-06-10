7 mesmerising images of Sun captured by NASA

Jun 10, 2025, 06:43 AM IST
This stunning image of the Sun is captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.
This composite image of the Sun includes high-energy X-ray data from NASA's Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR).
The Sun blew out a coronal mass ejection along with part of a solar filament over a three-hour period (Feb. 24, 2015).
This illustration lays a depiction of the sun's magnetic fields over an image captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory on March 12, 2016.
This image from June 20, 2013, at 11:15 p.m. It shows the bright light of a solar flare on the left side of the Sun and an eruption of solar material shooting through the Sun’s atmosphere, called a prominence eruption.
A very long solar filament that had been snaking around the Sun erupted (Dec. 6, 2010) with a flourish.
On May 9, 2016, Mercury passed directly between the Sun and Earth, making a transit of the Sun. Mercury transits happen about 13 times each century.
Credit: NASA