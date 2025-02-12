7 mesmerising images of Mars captured by NASA

Feb 12, 2025, 06:37 AM IST
Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun. The surface of Mars is orange-red because it is covered in iron(III) oxide dust, giving it the nickname "the Red Planet".
Mars is among the brightest objects in Earth's sky, and its high-contrast albedo features have made it a common subject for telescope viewing.
Scientists don’t expect to find living things currently thriving on Mars. Instead, they’re looking for signs of life that existed long ago, when Mars was warmer and covered with water.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured a cameo appearance of the tiny moon Phobos on its trek around the Red Planet.
This composite image, from NASA Galileo and Mars Global Survey orbiters, of Earth and Mars was created to allow viewers to gain a better understanding of the relative sizes of the two planets.
From an average distance of 142 million miles (228 million kilometers), Mars is 1.5 astronomical units away from the Sun. From this distance, it takes sunlight 13 minutes to travel from the Sun to Mars.
Mars’ axis of rotation is tilted 25 degrees with respect to the plane of its orbit around the Sun. This is another similarity with Earth, which has an axial tilt of 23.4 degrees.
Credit: NASA