7 majestic images of Star Cluster captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope

Open clusters contain between a few dozen and a few thousand stars, all formed from the same initial cloud of gas and dust.
This Hubble image of a loosely bound collections of stars reveals a portion of the open cluster Caldwell 71.
Globular clusters are much larger and denser than open clusters, containing several thousand to millions of stars all formed from a shared nebula.
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured this close view of star cluster.
The star cluster Pismis 24 lies within the much larger emission nebula called NGC 6357, located about 8,000 light-years from Earth.
The giant nebula NGC 3603 is a prominent star-forming region in the Carina spiral arm of our galaxy, about 20,000 light-years away.
Westerlund 2 is a young star cluster in the Milky Way galaxy that contains some of the brightest, hottest, and most massive stars
Credit: NASA