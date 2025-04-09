7 majestic images of Nebulae captured by NASA

Apr 9, 2025, 06:57 AM IST
The Flame Nebula sits on the eastern hip of Orion the Hunter, it is captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captured the image of Horsehead Nebula which is a favorite target for amateur and professional astronomers.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the rare sight of a Wolf-Rayet star.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope this stunning image of Tarantula Nebula which is 161,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud galaxy.
The Cat's Eye Nebula (NGC 6543) is a planetary nebula in the Draco constellation that is 3,000 light-years away.
The Carina Nebula or Eta Carinae Nebula is a large, complex area of bright and dark nebulosity in the constellation Carina which is 8,500 light-years from Earth.
The Eskimo Nebula, also known as the Clown Face Nebula, Lion Nebula, or Caldwell 39, is a bipolar double-shell planetary nebula.
Credit: NASA