7 luxurious houses owned by Cristiano Ronaldo 

Feb 24, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous football superstar, owns several luxurious houses around the world. Here are seven of his most impressive properties:
Lisbon, Portugal: Ronaldo owns a stunning house in Lisbon, featuring breathtaking views of the Tagus River and modern amenities.
Madrid, Spain: During his time at Real Madrid, he purchased a lavish mansion in La Finca, known for its privacy and luxury, complete with a gym, pool, and extensive gardens.
Turin, Italy: While playing for Juventus, Ronaldo bought a modern villa in Turin, which boasts sleek architecture and a beautiful outdoor space.
Manchester, England: He has a luxurious home in Greater Manchester, featuring a pool, gym, and expansive grounds, perfect for his family.
Funchal, Madeira: This is Ronaldo's childhood home, which he renovated into a luxurious residence with stunning ocean views.
New York City, USA: Ronaldo owns a luxurious apartment in Trump Tower, offering a lavish lifestyle in one of the most iconic buildings in the city.
Dubai, UAE: Ronaldo has also invested in a luxurious apartment in the Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world, featuring opulent interiors and panoramic views.